AAA: July 4th travel expected to increase 40%

By Elizabeth Rodil
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 5:37 AM PDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Fourth of July travel is expected to be really busy this year. According to AAA this weekend will rebound to the second-highest travel volume on record.

More than 47 million people are expected to drive or fly this holiday. AAA said that’s a 40% increase from 2020. Between July 1st and 5th travel volumes are expected to nearly fully recover to pre-pandemic levels.

The Reno-Tahoe International Airport said 16,000 passengers are expected to fly and its numbers are nearing normal too. “So these are record pandemic numbers and we have almost reached the travel numbers that we had in July of 2019,” said Annie Turner.

Turner said the busiest days to fly are Friday and Monday. The airport said to arrive 2 hours before your flight departure.

If you plan to drive this weekend, AAA said to check on updated guidance on local and state travel restrictions, plan ahead & research your destination, inspect your vehicle, and avoid traffic.

AAA said Friday afternoon and Monday will be the busiest driving days. Its expected to increase by 15% this holiday.

