Washoe Valley home fire out quickly; two dogs safe

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Fire investigators are trying to determine what caused a fire in a Washoe Valley home Wednesday afternoon.

Crews responded to the 4000 block of Woodcock Way at about 3:15 p.m. after the fire was reported.

It was burning in the living room and crews got it out in about five minutes.

There were two dogs in the home. One got out through a doggie door fire crews rescued the other.

The homeowner was not home. The home remains livable, however.

