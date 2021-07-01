Advertisement

Washoe Valley home fire out quickly; two dogs safe

The scene of a house fire in the 4000 block of Woodcock Way in Washoe Valley.
The scene of a house fire in the 4000 block of Woodcock Way in Washoe Valley.(Mike Cooper/KOLO)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:13 PM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Fire investigators are trying to determine what caused a fire in a Washoe Valley home Wednesday afternoon.

Crews responded to the 4000 block of Woodcock Way at about 3:15 p.m. after the fire was reported.

It was burning in the living room and crews got it out in about five minutes.

There were two dogs in the home. One got out through a doggie door fire crews rescued the other.

The homeowner was not home. The home remains livable, however.

