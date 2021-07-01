Advertisement

NFL fines Washington team $10M after misconduct investigation

Washington Football Team helmets are seen on the field during an NFL football OTA at Inova...
Washington Football Team helmets are seen on the field during an NFL football OTA at Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Va., Wednesday, June 2, 2021.(Luis M. Alvarez | AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 12:46 PM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL has fined the Washington Football Team $10 million and owner Dan Snyder is stepping away from day-to-day operations after an independent investigation into the organization’s workplace misconduct.

The team was not stripped of any draft picks as part of the league’s discipline that was announced Thursday stemming from lawyer Beth Wilkinson’s investigation that began last summer.

The investigation found ownership and senior officials paid little attention to sexual harassment and other workplace issues that made the environment “highly unprofessional.”

Snyder says his wife Tanya will be in charge for the next “several months.” Tanya Snyder was named co-CEO on Tuesday.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nevada’s minimum wage will increase by 75 cents.
Nevada’s minimum wage to increase July 1
Landlords & tenants react to eviction moratorium extension
Landlords & tenants react to eviction moratorium extension
NHP investigates a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on I-80 near Virginia St.
Pedestrian killed on I-80 in Reno identified
Nevada Department of Wildlife provides tips to handle, prevent bear sightings
Reno family has encounter with bears in Lake Tahoe
Multiple arrests made in escaped inmates investigation.
Multiple arrests made in escaped inmates investigation

Latest News

Searchers found the remains of six people Wednesday, including two children and their mother....
LIVE: Biden delivers remarks during condo collapse visit
Photo by Gurajpal Sangha/KOLO.
Gov. Sisolak, city leaders announce climate change initiative
President Joe Biden and his wife Jill arrived in Florida a week after the collapse of the...
‘Waiting is unbearable’: Biden consoles Surfside families
Biden visits with Florida officials on building collapse