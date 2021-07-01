Advertisement

Two injured in northeast Reno shooting

The scene at South Maddux Drive where two people were shot.
The scene at South Maddux Drive where two people were shot.(Dan Pyke/KOLO)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 9:58 PM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Two people were shot Wednesday night in a neighborhood just east of the University of Nevada, Reno campus.

Both were taken to the hospital, the Reno Police Department said. One of them has injuries that are not life-threatening. The status of the other injured person was not available.

A third person was injured but was treated on the scene.

It happened about 8 p.m. on South Maddux Drive.

Police are still investigating the facts that led up to the shooting.

All person involved are accounted for and police said there is no threat to the public.

