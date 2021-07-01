Record heat gives way to thunderstorms in parts of Nevada

RENO, Nev. (AP) - A heat wave in the U.S. West that brought three consecutive days of record-high temperatures to Lake Tahoe is forecast to continue into the holiday weekend across much of Nevada.

But it gave way briefly Wednesday to thunderstorms and flood advisories across many parts of the state.

The National Weather Service issued flood advisories in parts of Lyon and Douglas counties after up to 1.5 inches of fell in the Pine Nut Mountain southeast of Carson City.

Great Basin National Park in eastern Nevada near the Utah line was under a flood advisory after more than one-half an inch of rain fell there.

