Advertisement

Record heat gives way to thunderstorms in parts of Nevada

Chrissy Marlow summitted this photo she said was of Gardnerville Ranchos thunder,,
Chrissy Marlow summitted this photo she said was of Gardnerville Ranchos thunder,,(Chrissy Marlow)
By SCOTT SONNER/Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 6:49 PM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (AP) - A heat wave in the U.S. West that brought three consecutive days of record-high temperatures to Lake Tahoe is forecast to continue into the holiday weekend across much of Nevada.

But it gave way briefly Wednesday to thunderstorms and flood advisories across many parts of the state.

The National Weather Service issued flood advisories in parts of Lyon and Douglas counties after up to 1.5 inches of fell in the Pine Nut Mountain southeast of Carson City.

Great Basin National Park in eastern Nevada near the Utah line was under a flood advisory after more than one-half an inch of rain fell there. 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Nevada’s minimum wage will increase by 75 cents.
Nevada’s minimum wage to increase July 1
Landlords & tenants react to eviction moratorium extension
Landlords & tenants react to eviction moratorium extension
A new Pedestrian Safety Zone is now in Reno.
Nevada’s first ‘pedestrian zone’ now in Reno
NHP investigates a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on I-80 near Virginia St.
Pedestrian hit and killed on I-80 in Reno
Snake experts said the drought has played a role in the uptick of rattlesnake sightings.
Experts say drought causing increase in rattlesnake sightings

Latest News

Restraining order extended against Washoe County Assessor Mike Clark.
Restraining Order Extended Against Elected Official
In this March 25, 2021, file photo, people gamble while wearing masks at the opening night of...
Nevada casinos take in record $1.23B in winnings in May
Reno family has encounter with bears in Lake Tahoe
Reno family has encounter with bears in Lake Tahoe
Assessor Mike Clark appearing remotely in Reno Justice Court
“Altogether creepy” Assessor’s restraining order extended