Plumas County fire reaches 150 acres

PORTOLA, Calif. (KOLO) -A fire in Plumas County near Beckwourth has burned 150 acres, the Plumas National Forest reports.

The fire started about 2:38 p.m. in Dotta Canyon, about 9 miles northeast of Portola and about 43 miles northwest of Reno. Several agencies responded.

Smoke from the fire is drifting into the North Valleys area.

No structures are threatened, according to the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office.

The U.S. Forest Service reports 10 engines, two dozers and air resources are responding..

