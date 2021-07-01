Nevada casinos take in record $1.23B in winnings in May

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Nevada’s tourism and gambling industry has come roaring back after the pandemic shuttered casinos and drove tourists away last year, with casinos setting a record in May by winning $1.23 billion.

It’s the highest single-month win in the state’s history, blowing past a $1.165 billion record set in October 2007.

The record win came before tourist-reliant Nevada on June 1 lifted virtually all restrictions on crowds and business capacity.

The casino’s take has topped $1 billion for three months in a row. Even before the restrictions lifted in June, tourists were again flocking to Las Vegas casinos, and most casino resorts were allowed to return to 100% capacity.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)