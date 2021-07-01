Advertisement

Nevada casinos take in record $1.23B in winnings in May

In this March 25, 2021, file photo, people gamble while wearing masks at the opening night of...
In this March 25, 2021, file photo, people gamble while wearing masks at the opening night of the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)(John Locher | AP)
By MICHELLE L. PRICE/Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 7:03 PM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Nevada’s tourism and gambling industry has come roaring back after the pandemic shuttered casinos and drove tourists away last year, with casinos setting a record in May by winning $1.23 billion.

It’s the highest single-month win in the state’s history, blowing past a $1.165 billion record set in October 2007.

The record win came before tourist-reliant Nevada on June 1 lifted virtually all restrictions on crowds and business capacity.

The casino’s take has topped $1 billion for three months in a row. Even before the restrictions lifted in June, tourists were again flocking to Las Vegas casinos, and most casino resorts were allowed to return to 100% capacity.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

