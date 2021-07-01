Nearly 80,000 pounds of fireworks seized along CA-NV state line

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KOLO) - A major operation along the border of California and Nevada resulted in the confiscation of nearly 80,000 pounds of illegal fireworks, CAL FIRE reported Thursday.

“There is no excuse for breaking the law and attempting to transport illegal fireworks into California,” said Chief Mike Richwine, California State Fire Marshal. “The illegal fireworks our peace officers have seized puts a dent into the potential devastating injuries, fires, and damage to property that these dangerous devices pose.”

During the operation throughout May and June, officers confiscated 79,411 pounds of dangerous fireworks, made 932 traffic stops for various violations, and issued 215 citations for dangerous fireworks and other violations. Three people were also arrested for various crimes.

California fire agencies are reminding the public that the state has zero tolerance for illegal fireworks and will enforce the law.

CAL FIRE said each year, the state seizes over 220,000 pounds of fireworks. In the past five years, firefighters have responded to more than 5,000 emergencies caused by fireworks with last year’s incidents more than tripling the average number. CAL FIRE said these incidents caused serious injuries and millions of dollars in property damage.

To read more on CAL FIRE’s fireworks safety resource guide, click here.

