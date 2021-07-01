NDOT suspends some road projects for July 4th weekend

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation is temporarily suspending many Reno-area road projects to help make travel over the July 4th weekend easier.

The suspended projects include:

No construction-related lane closures will take place between the evening of Friday, July 2 and morning of Tuesday, July 6 on NDOT’s reconstruction of the Reno spaghetti bowl.

No construction-related lane closures will take place for NDOT’s repaving of southwest McCarran Boulevard and the State Route 431 Mt. Rose Highway summit Friday, July 2 through Sunday, July 11.

Drivers will still see construction equipment staged on roadway shoulders, and should continue to drive safely through work zones.

