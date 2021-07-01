Advertisement

Incoming freshman football player at a Las Vegas school dies

high school football death graphic
high school football death graphic(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 3:04 PM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS - Clark County authorities say they are investigating the death of an incoming freshman football player at Legacy High School in Las Vegas.

County school district officials say the 13-year-old boy died Monday during an athletics-related activity at Legacy High.

The district didn’t release the student’s name, but the county Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner said in a statement Wednesday that it was investigating the cause of death of 13-year-old Cajetan Chinoyelum Nsofor of North Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that Legacy principal Kenneth Sobaszek sent a memo to school parents that said “as athletic practice was beginning Monday evening, a student suffered a medical emergency” and died.

