Incoming freshman football player at a Las Vegas school dies

LAS VEGAS - Clark County authorities say they are investigating the death of an incoming freshman football player at Legacy High School in Las Vegas.

County school district officials say the 13-year-old boy died Monday during an athletics-related activity at Legacy High.

The district didn’t release the student’s name, but the county Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner said in a statement Wednesday that it was investigating the cause of death of 13-year-old Cajetan Chinoyelum Nsofor of North Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that Legacy principal Kenneth Sobaszek sent a memo to school parents that said “as athletic practice was beginning Monday evening, a student suffered a medical emergency” and died.

