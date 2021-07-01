Gov. Sisolak, city leaders announce climate change initiative

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A major announcement is expected Thursday when Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak meets with Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve and Washoe Commission Chair Bob Lucey.

The three will unveil a new statewide partnership aimed at fighting climate change. According to a press release, the initiative will identify key areas of energy efficiency, track emissions reduction efforts and inform new environmental initiatives.

The announcement is expected at 1 p.m. at the Reno Fire Department - Station 11, on Mae Anne Avenue.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.