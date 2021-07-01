Gardnerville motorcyclist dies in I-80 crash in Pershing County

IMLAY, Nev. (KOLO) -A Gardnerville motorcyclist died Sunday in a crash in Pershing County about 120 miles east of Reno.

Daniel Torrez, 42, was going west on Interstate 80 about 11:15 a.m. when he allowed his 2014 Harley Davidson to go off the left side of the road and into the median, where it overturned, the Nevada Highway Patrol reported. Torrez was ejected and died at the scene.

It happened about 5 miles west of Imlay.

The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the NHP Winnemucca office at 775-623-6511.

