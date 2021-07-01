First COVID-19 Delta variant death confirmed in Washoe County

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Health officials on Thursday confirmed Washoe County’s first COVID-19 Delta variant-related death.

The patient who died was a woman in her 40s who was hospitalized, had no underlying health conditions, and had not received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Officials also reported 34 additional cases of the Delta variant in Washoe County. They said most of the cases are occurring in unvaccinated people and all of the hospitalized cases have been unvaccinated.

Of the 51 Delta variant cases confirmed to date, nine were considered fully vaccinated, which means it had been two or more weeks since they received the second dose of Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or the one-dose Janssen (Johnson & Johnson).

A majority of the Delta variant cases had symptoms of COVID-19, including cough, fever, shortness of breath, congestion, headache and other allergy-like symptoms.

“If you are showing symptoms of COVID-19, we strongly encourage you to stay home from work or school to isolate and get a COVID-19 test with the Health District,” said Kevin Dick, District Health Officer in Washoe County. “The Delta variant has become the most common COVID-19 variant in Washoe County over the last two weeks and is extremely contagious. The COVID-19 vaccine provides the best protection to you and others around you. We strongly encourage all who can to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Those who are not yet fully vaccinated should continue to wear masks in public to protect themselves and others.”

According to the Nevada State Public Health Lab (NSPHL), among samples collected June 1-25, 2021, the Delta variant was the most common. NSPHL reported 39 percent of samples sequenced during that timeframe were the Delta variant while 34 percent were the B.1.1.7, the Alpha variant that originated in the United Kingdom.

The first Delta case was confirmed in Washoe County on June 15, 2021.

Here is a list of known confirmed COVID-19 variants of concern in Washoe County since the beginning of 2021:

258 B.1.1.7 (Originated in UK/Alpha)

51 B.1.617.2 (India/Delta)

*10 B.1.417/B.1.429 (California/Epsilon – now a “variant of interest” according to the CDC and not a “variant of concern”)

7 B.1.526 (Iota) and B.1.526.1 (NY)

4 B.1.617.1 (India/Kappa)

2 B.1.1.318 (has a E484K spike protein substitution)

2 B.1.351 (South Africa/Beta)

1 P.1 (Brazil/Gamma)

1 P.2 (Brazil/Zeta)

According to the CDC, one in four cases now are reported as the Delta variant nationwide. The Delta variant appears to be infecting people who are young and not vaccinated, health officials said.

