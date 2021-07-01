Vehicle fire spreads to nearby brush in Washoe Valley

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Crews responded Thursday to a vehicle fire near Washoe Lake that spread to nearby brush.

It was reported around 11:45 a.m. July 1, 2021 at the Washoe Lake RV Campground.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office has closed Eastlake Boulevard just east of the I-580 exit ramp in southern Washoe Valley due to fire.

Crews respond to fire near Washoe Lake RV Campground. (Alert Tahoe Camera)

