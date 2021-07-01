Vehicle fire spreads to nearby brush in Washoe Valley
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 12:14 PM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Crews responded Thursday to a vehicle fire near Washoe Lake that spread to nearby brush.
It was reported around 11:45 a.m. July 1, 2021 at the Washoe Lake RV Campground.
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office has closed Eastlake Boulevard just east of the I-580 exit ramp in southern Washoe Valley due to fire.
#TMFR, @CarsonFireDept @blmnv crews are quickly working to contain the fire. pic.twitter.com/rzF5ZYCDRP— Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (@TMFPD) July 1, 2021
Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.