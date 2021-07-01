Advertisement

Vehicle fire spreads to nearby brush in Washoe Valley

Crews respond to fire near Washoe Lake RV Campground.
Crews respond to fire near Washoe Lake RV Campground.(Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District Twitter)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 12:14 PM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Crews responded Thursday to a vehicle fire near Washoe Lake that spread to nearby brush.

It was reported around 11:45 a.m. July 1, 2021 at the Washoe Lake RV Campground.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office has closed Eastlake Boulevard just east of the I-580 exit ramp in southern Washoe Valley due to fire.

Crews respond to fire near Washoe Lake RV Campground.
Crews respond to fire near Washoe Lake RV Campground.(Alert Tahoe Camera)

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nevada’s minimum wage will increase by 75 cents.
Nevada’s minimum wage to increase July 1
Landlords & tenants react to eviction moratorium extension
Landlords & tenants react to eviction moratorium extension
NHP investigates a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on I-80 near Virginia St.
Pedestrian killed on I-80 in Reno identified
Nevada Department of Wildlife provides tips to handle, prevent bear sightings
Reno family has encounter with bears in Lake Tahoe
Multiple arrests made in escaped inmates investigation.
Multiple arrests made in escaped inmates investigation

Latest News

Photo by Gurajpal Sangha/KOLO.
Gov. Sisolak, city leaders announce climate change initiative
Volunteers plan to meet Monday, July 5, 2021 to clean up after Independence Day celebrations...
Community invited to help clean up Lake Tahoe beaches
Police respond after a bicyclist was hit by a car on Oddie Blvd. Wednesday morning.
Bicyclist killed after getting hit by car in Sparks
First COVID-19 Delta variant death confirmed in Washoe County