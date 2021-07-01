Community invited to help clean up Lake Tahoe beaches

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) - A push to “Keep Tahoe Red, White and Blue” following the July 4th holiday.

The community is encouraged to help clean up four beaches after what is expected to be a busy weekend at Lake Tahoe.

Volunteers have come together every year to clean up trash left behind from Independence Day celebrations and the tradition continues Monday, July 5 from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Anyone who wants to take part can meet at Commons Beach in Tahoe City, Kings Beach on the north shore, Nevada Beach on the south shore, and/or Regan Beach in South Lake Tahoe.

Organizers said nearly 9,000 pounds of litter has been removed from beaches around Lake Tahoe.

To take part, you must complete this online waiver. Volunteers under 18 must bring a copy of the waiver signed by their parent or guardian to the event. The parent or guardian may also attend the event and sign off in person.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.