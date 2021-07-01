RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The annual Artown festival returns to northern Nevada Thursday after going virtual last year. Organizers have been planning for the month-long event since October 2020.

From art performances, film, theater, and live music there is an event every day in July. Executive Director Beth Macmillan said this is a time to enjoy the arts together and not apart.

“Performers to have an audience is everything for them, they feed off an audience, it gives them energy to perform.” She continued, “So having performers perform with audiences is something they will appreciate now more than ever before.”

Macmillan said last year was still a success despite COVID-19 and there will be some artists showcasing their work online this year.

The festival kicks-off at Rancho San Rafael Regional Park at 7:30 p.m. with the jazz band Hot Sardines.

