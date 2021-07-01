‘Altogether creepy’ Assessor’s restraining order extended

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -An elected official-- already under a restraining order... was in Reno Justice Court Wednesday to answer allegations of harassment.

Washoe County Assessor Mike Clark wasn’t in the courtroom. He took part with his attorney by remote, his choice. But, for more than a month, he’s also been working by remote, under court order to stay away from the county complex, including his own office.

The reason: a mysterious mailing sent anonymously to at least 162 people in and out of county government in late April, implying Commission Chair Bob Lucey and--especially--Assistant County Manager Kate Thomas of misconduct. The mailing was massive--by one count equal to 22 reams of paper, costing about $1,200 dollars in postage alone.

It included a picture of Thomas in a bikini. and it raised immediate alarms, catching the attention of U-S Postal Inspectors and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office. Their investigations aided by security camera video from one of two post offices used--quickly identified Clark as the sender, though he had used a false return address--one, in fact belonging to former City Manager Andrew Clinger, who played no role in the scheme.

None of this was disputed by Clark’s attorney Mark Mausert, who repeatedly tried to introduce evidence to prove the mailings were Clark’s response to mistreatment by Thomas and Lucey, who he said had been attempting to isolate and undermine his client. Judge Richard Glasson, brought in from Douglas County, would hear none of it, ruling those accusations immaterial to the issue at hand.

What was material was the content of the mailing and its impact on others.

“Sexualization of a county employee, fetishistic, sexist, inappropriate,” the justice o the peace concluded. “The content was altogether creepy.”

At the end of the day the judge extended the restraining order for a year with the modification that Clark be allowed to visit his own office in building D of the complex. All other buildings are off limits as is any contact with Thomas. Should any be necessary, he will have to contact security first for an escort.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.