Advertisement

16 injured after illegal fireworks seized at LA home explode

Nearby homes and cars were damaged in the blast. At least 16 people were injured, three...
Nearby homes and cars were damaged in the blast. At least 16 people were injured, three seriously.(Source: KCAL/KCBS via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 11:16 PM PDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Authorities say illegal fireworks seized at a South Los Angeles home exploded, damaging nearby homes and cars and injuring at least 16 people, three seriously.

Police had called in a bomb squad after a tip led them to seize some 5,000 pounds of illegal pyrotechnics. But some of the fireworks that had been placed in an armored LAPD tractor-trailer exploded Wednesday evening.

The blast was caught by news crews that showed heavily damaged cars nearby and people being taken away on gurneys for treatment.

The Fire Department says three people had serious injuries. Officials also said three others, as well as 9 LAPD officers and a federal official, had minor injuries.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nevada’s minimum wage will increase by 75 cents.
Nevada’s minimum wage to increase July 1
Landlords & tenants react to eviction moratorium extension
Landlords & tenants react to eviction moratorium extension
A new Pedestrian Safety Zone is now in Reno.
Nevada’s first ‘pedestrian zone’ now in Reno
NHP investigates a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on I-80 near Virginia St.
Pedestrian hit and killed on I-80 in Reno
Multiple arrests made in escaped inmates investigation.
Multiple arrests made in escaped inmates investigation

Latest News

Alert Tahoe provided this photo o the Dotta Fire in Plumas County.
Plumas County fire reaches 150 acres
The scene at South Maddux Drive where two people were shot.
Two injured in northeast Reno shooting
Jack Callahan, 19, is charged with murder in the death of his father, Scott Callahan....
Son, 19, killed father during exorcism at Mass. pond, prosecutors say
Prosecutors say the young man decided to “baptize” his father in an attempt to exorcise his...
19-year-old accused of killing father during 'baptism' in pond