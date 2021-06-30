Wayne Cameron murder trial gets underway

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The prosecution showed an aerial picture of where the shooting occurred on the night of February 20, 2020. It was a cul-de-sac at the end of Welcome Way where a resident reported a truck had run into a mailbox and was still running idle.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene and would find 29-year-old Jarrod Faust dead upright in the driver’s seat with a bullet wound to the left cheek.

With little to go on, investigators received a tip from a man claiming to be a friend of 52-year-old Wayne Cameron. The friend, Dave Clarcheck said Cameron had texted him, saying “he thought he may have shot someone.”

Law enforcement went to Cameron’s home not far from the crime scene.

Cameron agreed to go with them for questioning. Cameron said on the night of the murder, he noticed a truck and motorcycle get into a road rage incident. But it ended he told detectives.

“I Wayne Cameron drove up to the guy and said, and indicating he is facing forward, the truck is facing this way, said, “Are you good?” The guy, “I’m good.” “And drove home,” prosecutor Amos Stege told the jury of the conversation Cameron had with detectives next. Cameron never admitted to the murder.

Search warrants would discover various guns in his home--none of which Cameron could identify for investigators. While investigators knew a bullet fired from a Smith and Wesson handgun killed Faust, search warrants never recovered such a gun from Cameron’s home. Investigators did however find a receipt confirming Cameron had purchased such a gun on December 2012. Casings found in Cameron’s car could be related to the shooting as well.

Defense attorney Marc Picker kept his opening argument short. He told the jury none of ring cameras or surveillance pictures from the neighborhood that night clearly identifies Cameron’s 2012 Acura MDX. He said his client owned guns legally, and even had a CCW license. But he told the jury they will never hear what happened in the cul-de-sac that night. “I submit to you, that the lack of evidence is just as important as the evidence,” Picker told the jury of six men and six women.

The trial could last up to two weeks.

