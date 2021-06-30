Advertisement

Truckee police seek alleged moped hit-and-run driver

The Truckee Police Department released these photographs of a moped driver it said was involved...
The Truckee Police Department released these photographs of a moped driver it said was involved in a hit and run.(Truckee Police Department)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 4:52 PM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TRUCKEE, Calif. (KOLO) -The Truckee Police Department asks for the public’s help finding a moped driver who was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run in the Grocery Outlet parking on Tuesday.

Police said the driver collided with a parked, unoccupied vehicle at about 11:30 a.m. while riding a red or maroon moped.

Anyone with information is asked to call 530-550-2320, and ask to speak to Officer Woodard.

