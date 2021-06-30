Truckee police seek alleged moped hit-and-run driver

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KOLO) -The Truckee Police Department asks for the public’s help finding a moped driver who was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run in the Grocery Outlet parking on Tuesday.

Police said the driver collided with a parked, unoccupied vehicle at about 11:30 a.m. while riding a red or maroon moped.

Anyone with information is asked to call 530-550-2320, and ask to speak to Officer Woodard.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.