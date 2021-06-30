Think Kindness builds garden for orphanage in Ghana

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Think Kindness is now putting it’s message into action in other countries, recently building a garden for an orphanage in Ghana.

“It was magical,” said Think Kindness founder Brian Williams. “Within seven days, we built and planted a two-acre garden.”

That was after he posted a video on Facebook, asking people to donate $1,500 to the cause. He raised over $3,000 in just 24 hours.

“We wanted to figure out a way to build a sustainable food source that not only can provide food for the kids in the orphanage, but if we have a surplus we can also provide a revenue source to sell it within the local community,” added Williams.

It was a tall task. They also had to build and pipe in irrigation so the locals could grow food outside of the rainy season. The harvest will also be used as feed for their livestock.

“Now we’re able to feed over 80 children consecutively,” continued Williams. “That was a one-time donation, and now we can keep it going and then create a revenue and create vocational lessons for the kids to learn how to garden.”

Think Kindness was founded back in 2009, as a non-profit created to encourage and empower kids to be kind to each other. Showing the ripple effect of kindness; the smallest acts can have a big impact.

“We’re meant to support one another. That’s what the human race is all about,” stressed Williams. “And one you realize that it starts with a simple hello. It starts with a good morning. It starts with a sense of gratitude; that you can make someone’s day just that much better.”

Think Kindness has other trips planned to orphanages in Tanzania and Costa Rica. If you are interested in going, or just want to learn more about its mission, click on the link below.

