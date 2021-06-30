Summer school enrollment soars

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Walk through the hallways of Reed High School it appears as if the building is on summer break. The hallways are empty, there’s no one at his or her locker. But head down to where the classrooms are located, there’s plenty of activity.

There are English classes, and math classes and even history classes.

“We learned about the Mayflower and then we learned about some maps. And now we are making a colony,” says 7th grader Savannah Nazarowski.

Savannah and about 100 students are at Reed for summer school. The students may be making up classes, they may be earning extra credit or in a “Jump Start” class where 8th graders are preparing for the big move to high school.

“It just kind of bridges the gap between middle school and high school English and math,” says Georgie Kavanaugh, and English teacher. The district says this year there’s been quite a bit of interest in summer school.

For some kids, it’s the first time they’ve been in a real classroom with peers in more than a year. Kavanaugh says she noticed some kids had to take some time to acclimate themselves. But she says they are now working on all four gears.

They are focused she says surprisingly so.

“Just the social, they are not on their phones all the time,” she says of her students. “I allow them to be on their phones. But they don’t want to be on their phones, they are so excited to talk to each other,” she says.

One student we talked to says with the heat and the extra time summer break affords him, he’s happy to be here compared to the alternative. “I’d probably be home on my PS 4,” says Julian Zarate, an 8th grader.

The last day of summer school is July 15th. It means students have only a three-week break until the 2021 fall semester begins.

