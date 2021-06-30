Stretch of Oddie closed after bicyclist hit by car

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - One block of Oddie Boulevard near Rock Boulevard will be closed for several hours while Sparks Police investigate a crash involving a bicyclist.

It happened Wednesday, June 30, 2021 around 8:45 a.m.

Police said an elderly man was riding his bike heading west on Oddie when he was hit by a vehicle making a turn.

Police said the driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.