Stretch of Oddie closed after bicyclist hit by car

Police respond after a bicyclist was hit by a car on Oddie Blvd. Wednesday morning.
Police respond after a bicyclist was hit by a car on Oddie Blvd. Wednesday morning.(KOLO / Denise Wong)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:52 AM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - One block of Oddie Boulevard near Rock Boulevard will be closed for several hours while Sparks Police investigate a crash involving a bicyclist.

It happened Wednesday, June 30, 2021 around 8:45 a.m.

Police said an elderly man was riding his bike heading west on Oddie when he was hit by a vehicle making a turn.

Police said the driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

