Restraining order against Washoe County Assessor Mike Clark extended

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Reno justice of the peace extended the restraining order against Washoe County Assessor Mike Clark, calling the evidence voluminous and “altogether creepy.”

Under the restrictions of the restraining order that now last another year, Clark is only allowed to go to the county office building that has his office. If he goes anywhere else on county property, he must have security accompany him.

If he must have contact with the county employee he is accused of harassing, he also must have security.

Post office security video shows it was Clark who mailed out packets to 162 people that included a photograph of the county employee in a bikini. The mailings cost taxpayers $1,200.

A Reno Justice Court granted an order May 25 requiring Clark to stay 100 yards away from all county offices. The application said Clark’s conduct was “obsessive and borders on stalking.”

The woman who sought protection said she feared for her family.

Washoe County Commissioner Jeanne Herman testified on Clark’s behalf.

