Advertisement

Restraining order against Washoe County Assessor Mike Clark extended

Washoe County Assessor Mike Clark
Washoe County Assessor Mike Clark(Nevada Secretary of State's Office)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 3:30 PM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Reno justice of the peace extended the restraining order against Washoe County Assessor Mike Clark, calling the evidence voluminous and “altogether creepy.”

Under the restrictions of the restraining order that now last another year, Clark is only allowed to go to the county office building that has his office. If he goes anywhere else on county property, he must have security accompany him.

If he must have contact with the county employee he is accused of harassing, he also must have security.

Post office security video shows it was Clark who mailed out packets to 162 people that included a photograph of the county employee in a bikini. The mailings cost taxpayers $1,200.

A Reno Justice Court granted an order May 25 requiring Clark to stay 100 yards away from all county offices. The application said Clark’s conduct was “obsessive and borders on stalking.”

The woman who sought protection said she feared for her family.

Washoe County Commissioner Jeanne Herman testified on Clark’s behalf.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nevada’s minimum wage will increase by 75 cents.
Nevada’s minimum wage to increase July 1
Landlords & tenants react to eviction moratorium extension
Landlords & tenants react to eviction moratorium extension
A new Pedestrian Safety Zone is now in Reno.
Nevada’s first ‘pedestrian zone’ now in Reno
NHP investigates a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on I-80 near Virginia St.
Pedestrian hit and killed on I-80 in Reno
Snake experts said the drought has played a role in the uptick of rattlesnake sightings.
Experts say drought causing increase in rattlesnake sightings

Latest News

Crews respond Wednesday to a house fire on Laughing Chukar Ct. in Sparks.
Garage fire under investigation in Spanish Springs
Crews respond to garage fire in Spanish Springs
Spanish Springs Fire
Multiple arrests made in escaped inmates investigation.
Multiple arrests made in escaped inmates investigation
Gavin Roberts
Man arrested after leading authorities on fiery high-speed chase