Reno family has encounter with bears in Lake Tahoe

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A beach day with bears?

“We never went through anything like that before,” said Christina Solorzano Alvarado. “It was very scary for the kids and us.”

Monday Solorzano Alvarado, her husband, Jaime Medina Alvarado, and their kids went to Pope Beach on Lake Tahoe’s south shore. The plan was to enjoy the sun, the water, and have a picnic.

“An older couple came down from a spot they were at and told us ‘hey, I just want you to know there’s a bear and three cubs headed our way,’” said Solorzano Alvarado.

Less than a minute later the family says the cubs and mama bear were less than five feet from them.

“I was just concerned about (my kids),” said Medina Alvarado. “It was closer to them so I had to get between the bear and my family.”

Medina Alvarado says the bears went through a cooler and took some of their food.

The Nevada Department of Wildlife states bear sightings are down this year on the Nevada side of the lake, but many people are seeing bears on the California side in places like Pope Beach.

If you run into a bear stand your ground, slowly wave your arms, make yourself large, talk so the bear identifies you as a human, and don’t scream or make any sudden movements, said the National Parks Service. Don’t imitate any animal noises. Playing dead helps against brown bears. Slowly moving away works against black bears. There are also ways to avoid bears in the first place. Travel in groups, stow food out of reach, and carry bear deterrent spray.

Solorzano Alvarado says the interaction won’t deter her and her family from going to the beach again.

“Maybe take a couple weeks off before we go back to that beach but we’ll be back. Maybe change our spot too,” she said.

If you have a dangerous encounter with wildlife you can call the Nevada Department of Wildlife dispatch office.

