Pedestrian hit and killed on I-80 in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 80 in Reno. It happened just before 10 p.m. on 80 west between the Virginia Street and Keystone Avenue exits.

Investigators say a person was hit and killed, but it’s unclear how many vehicles were involved. No other information about the victim is being released at this time.

Traffic is down to one lane while troopers investigate.

