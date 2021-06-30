Advertisement

Nevada’s minimum wage to increase July 1

By Elizabeth Rodil
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 6:41 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Starting July 1 Nevada’s minimum wage will increase by 75 cents. Assembly Bill (AB) 456 was passed in the 2019 Nevada Legislature.

The bill increases the minimum wage in increments of 75 cents annually through 2024. Beginning Thursday to June 30, 2022 the hourly rate will rise to $8.75 an hour if the employee is offered benefits. If there are no benefits the hourly rate will be $9.75.

Jay Rathmann with BJ’s Nevada Barbecue said it was an easy transition to increase the hourly rate for tipped employees. However, he said not much changes since most employees are getting paid above the minimum wage.

“So we want to make sure with the cost of living with how it’s gone up in Reno, that we’re trying to still be on top of our game as an employer with the employees so that they’re not struggling.”

To learn more about the minimum wage requirements click here.

