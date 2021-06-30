Advertisement

NBA’s Enes Kanter runs local kids through free camp in Reno

By Mike Stefansson
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 5:35 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On Monday, longtime NBA player Enes Kanter hosted a free basketball camp at the Boys & Girls Club on Foster Drive in Reno.

The camp - part of Kanter’s string of free events across the country - was set up only a week before and didn’t require any signing up, just showing up.

“We wanted to come here, I’ve never been here,” said Kanter, who had just flown in from Las Vegas before his camp in Reno. ”I think it’s really important to give back to the community and put a smile on kids’ faces. It’s priceless.”

Throughout his 10-year career, Kanter has played for five NBA teams, spending the 2020-21 season with the Portland Trail Blazers.

The 6′10″ Turkish power forward (who was born in Switzerland) says the opportunities living in America has created for him compelled him to give back in the form of these free, fun clinics. He also said the difficulties caused by the pandemic pushed him toward doing it.

“I think it’s important for an NBA player to come here and try to give them some confidence, that’s the most important thing,” said Kanter, who also stresses the importance of education and nutrition. “Tell them to believe in yourself and never give up.”

Kanter’s next stop was Phoenix. You can follow him on Twitter here.

