Man arrested after leading authorities on fiery high-speed chase

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KOLO) - A Hayward man is facing several charges after authorities said he led them on a high speed chase along I-80 for more than 60 miles with his vehicle at one point catching fire.

Deputies with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office arrested 31-year-old Gavin Roberts on June 26, 2021.

The pursuit started around 7:30 p.m. when a deputy tried to pull Roberts over on I-80 near the Meadow Vista exit. Authorities said Roberts refused to stop and led the deputy on chase reaching speeds of 105 miles per hour.

The California Highway Patrol joined the pursuit and used a spike strip which caused a flat tire. Roberts continued driving on the flat tire which caused sparks, resulting in his car catching fire.

The sheriff’s office said Roberts continued driving with his car on fire. He eventually exited at Donner Pass Road in Truckee where he was arrested.

Deputies discovered Roberts had an outstanding U.S. Marshals’ felony warrant. They also found two glass pipes, a baton, and metal knuckles inside his vehicle, and believe he was smoking methamphetamine during the chase.

Roberts faces charges of felony evading, delaying a peace officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, and felon in possession of metal knuckles and a baton.

