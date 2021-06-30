Landlords & tenants react to eviction moratorium extension

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Federal officials have extended the national eviction moratorium until the end of July, providing a sigh of relief for many tenants.

Michael Boardrow, a tenant in Reno is one of the millions who was struggling to find employment and pay his bills, in the midst of this pandemic. With this fourth federal extension of the eviction moratorium, Boardrow said he is very grateful for all the help he can get.

“The tenant, well they are stuck in a situation that they didn’t create themselves,” said Boardrow.

Boardrow said it is a true luxury to not have to worry about getting kicked out on the streets. He said this gives many the time they need to gather the money and pay what they owe.

“It’s a blessing if you are taking advantage of it the way you are supposed to take advantage of it,” Boardrow explained.

Joey Jennings, the General Manager of Rylexa Properties said that is not the case for many of his tenants.

“We have one gentleman that owes over $8,000 and he is just ignoring us, and we can’t do anything about it, our hands are tied,” Jennings said.

Several of Jennings’ tenants with thousands in debt have come to an agreement with him and surrendered their units. They have left his property management group with a debt of nearly 15% of their annual income. Jennings said he doesn’t think they’ll get that money back since they couldn’t go through the proper channels for financial assistance.

“It’s contagious, even when people are able to pay rent on a fixed income, they’ll stop paying their rent, and the second thing is subleasing where they just move people in because they know we can’t touch them,” Jennings said.

Jennings and his team said they are very thankful for the Reno Housing Authority Emergency Rental Assistance Program that has provided help for landlords during these times.

