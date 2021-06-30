Garage fire under investigation in Spanish Springs

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A fire in Sparks is under investigation after causing damage to a home and sending a black plume of smoke over Spanish Springs Wednesday morning.

It was reported around 10:30 a.m. June 30, 2021 on Laughing Chukar Court.

Garage fire on Laughing Chukar Ct. (KOLO / Elizabeth Rodil)

Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District said a 911 caller reported it as an explosion and fire in the garage. Crews extinguished the fire and no injuries were reported. There was one person inside the home at the time who made it out safely.

The Sparks Fire Department, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, and NV Energy also responded.

Deputies have closed Albatross Way at Rosy Finch and at Talon, as well as Laughing Chukar Court at Red Head.

