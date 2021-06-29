Advertisement

Venmo to increase fees on instant transfers, other services

Venmo is changing the way its fees work. Instant transfers may cost more.
Venmo is changing the way its fees work. Instant transfers may cost more.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 9:37 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Using Venmo will soon cost you more.

The peer-to-peer payment app is raising the cost of instant transfers.

Venmo says starting Aug. 2, its fee for the feature will go up 0.5%.

The instant transfer feature gives Venmo users quick access to funds by allowing them to transfer the money to a bank account or debit card within 30 minutes.

Venmo is also raising its maximum fee from $10 to $15.

And starting July 20, the mobile payment service will start charging people who receive payment for goods and services through the app a fee of 1.9%, plus 10 cents per transaction.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angulo Moreno was arrested for two counts of leaving the scene of a crash causing personal...
Sparks Police arrest suspected hit-and-run driver
Matthew Marizza and Austin Rivers are in custody. Cody Abernathy (pictured on the left) remains...
Escaped inmate and alleged accomplice recaptured, second inmate at large
Casino mogul John Ascuaga has passed away.
Casino mogul John Ascuaga passes away
Xavier Olivas
Man found dead in Lake Tahoe identified
John Ascuaga in 2005
John Ascuaga remembered

Latest News

An estimated 7,000 children suffer an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest every year, according to...
All kids should be screened for heart-related issues, pediatric group says
The city reached 115 degrees Monday afternoon, breaking the all-time record of 112 set the day...
Rolling blackouts for parts of US Northwest amid heat wave
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office to assist...
Sheriff's bloodhound helps locate missing 6-year-old
FILE - In this June 6, 2021 photo, Afghan security personnel leave the scene of a roadside bomb...
Top US general says security in Afghanistan deteriorating
The Federal Aviation Administration has received more than 3,200 unruly reports since enacting...
FAA threatens $35K fines for unruly passengers