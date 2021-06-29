RTC Launches ‘Locked Eyes Save Lives’ Campaign

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Regional Transportation Commission has launched a new safety initiative to urge pedestrians and drivers to make eye contact before crossing the street or driving through an intersection. It’s called Locked Eyes Save Lives.

While the message may seem straightforward, the RTC and regional partners believe it’s an important one to push out now with the busy holiday weekend coming up.

”We’re entering historically the most deadly traffic and pedestrian weekend of the year-- the holiday weekend of July Fourth,” said Neoma Jardon, Reno City Councilwoman. “Everybody needs to be reminded, you need to be safe, you need to not have distractions.”

Hub Coffee Roasters is also a partner in the campaign. It’s offering free black coffee to Nevada commuters this week, in order to help drive the message home. All you have to do is stop by Hub Coffee Roasters June 28 through July 2 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. and request a black coffee. The coffee will come with a Locked Eyes Save Lives sleeve to remind drivers about the importance of pedestrian and driver safety.

