Reno Police investigating crash on Wells Avenue

Reno Police investigates a crash near the intersection of Wells Ave. and Cheney St.
Reno Police investigates a crash near the intersection of Wells Ave. and Cheney St.(KOLO/Dan Pyke)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:45 PM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Part of Wells Avenue was shut down while officers investigated a crash that sent at least one person to the hospital.

It was reported near the intersection of Wells and Cheney Street around 9 p.m. Monday night. What led to the crash and the number of people involved is still unclear. Police did say that a car hit a pedestrian, sending that person to the hospital with minor injuries. The pedestrian was reportedly at fault.

Most lanes of traffic on Wells Avenue were blocked for about 2 hours.

