REMSA Health stresses importance of water safety

Kids swim at Idlewild pool on Tuesday
Kids swim at Idlewild pool on Tuesday(staff)
By Ben Deach
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 2:33 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The weather is heating up, and most kids are out of school, which means more trips to the park, and more trips to the pool – which come with a risk.

“Last month alone REMSA Health responded on six requests of near drownings, one of which was in cardiac arrest,” said Executive Director Adam Heinz.

Heinz and his staff held a demonstration of what happens in the event of a drowning on Tuesday outside of their Edison Way headquarters, and say if the correct actions are taken lives can be saved.

“There is a window of time where this phenomena is reversible,” explained Dr. Jenny Wilson, the medical director at REMSA Health.

She says if this happens, keep calm, have someone call 911, initiate rescue breathing, start chest compressions, and don’t stop until help arrives because even when it seems like it might be too late, there may still be a chance to save them.

“I would recommend anyone who is able to learn basic life-saving skills,” she added. “It’s called basic because it’s really basic to learn and it does save lives.”

REMSA Health says there are over 3,500 drowning deaths a year in the U.S. Many of them happen in lakes, rivers, or public pools, but for kids under six they are more likely to happen in a small backyard mini pool.

REMSA Health says they will be on high alert for this throughout the summer, but the best way to make sure this doesn’t happen is for parents to be on even higher alert while their kids are enjoying a day in the water.

