Nevada’s first ‘pedestrian zone’ now in Reno

A new Pedestrian Safety Zone is now in Reno.
A new Pedestrian Safety Zone is now in Reno.
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 2:45 PM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new ‘Pedestrian Safety Zone’, the first of its kind in Nevada, is now in Reno.

The City of Reno on Tuesday installed new signs at the corner of Lake Street and Fourth Street designating the safety zone.

The city council approved the creation of three Pedestrian Safety Zones at its May 26, 2021 meeting in response to an increase in pedestrian-related crashes in recent years.

Pedestrian Safety Zones are designed to cut down on the number of pedestrians being injured or killed by vehicles on our roads. Analysts used accident data and heat mapping to determine the areas in Reno with the most danger.

The zones include 20 mile per hour speed limits, and drivers and pedestrians face increased fines in these areas.

There will also be Pedestrian Safety Zones established in the areas of East Sixth Street from Center Street to Record Street and Sierra Street from Third Street to Ridge Street.

