John Ascuaga remembered

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sad news today, for the city of Sparks, the northern Nevada community. John Ascuaga, former owner of the Sparks Nugget is dead at the age of 96.

It’s hard to imagine what downtown Sparks would have been like without the Nugget. Even harder 50 years ago to imagine what a small, 60 seat coffee shop with a few slot machines could become.

“Who would have ever thought?” he told me in 2005 at the 50th anniversary of the Nugget. “Some body asked me about the future and I hope it’s as good as the past because I see a bright future here in Sparks.”

John Ascuaga could imagine and he did, guiding the Nugget through its remarkable rise for all of those years. And in 2005 he was still at it. The formula hadn’t changed.

“It’s very easy,” he said. “We took care of our customers. We developed a good relationship with our local people and they were loyal to us because we gave them good service. We had good people working for us. That’s why we were able to parlay this place into what it is today.”

A personal disclaimer here. I worked for this man during a hiatus from television news in the 1980′s. The John Ascuaga I knew then changed little over his years at the Nugget. Always in motion, his walk around the property greeting customers, chatting with employees part of his routine. It’s both public relations and management style.

“I think it was just born into a few of us. You manage with your eyes, but I enjoy talking with our customers.”>

And what he saw and heard on these walks, always seemed to lead to changes and adjustments. Like its owner, the Nugget was rarely at rest.

“I think that’s the secret for any successful business. You’ve got to keep fresh. You’ve got to keep it in good physical condition and you’ve got to make changes.”

He would still own the Nugget for another eight years before selling and retiring to his ranch in Jacks Valley.

Looking back, that 50th anniversary celebration spoke volumes about the man and his place in the community. It had a typical hometown feel. You wouldn’t see it at most of our resorts today. But then you wouldn’t find guys like Ascuaga running them either. Today’s corporate captains manage anonymously from the executive suite. Ascuaga did it old style.

There were once others whose operations reflected their individual style, Bill Harrah, the Smith family at Harolds Club. John Ascuaga may have been the last of his kind.

