Increasing cost of plumbing materials impacts local business

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Jet Plumbing, Heating, and Drain Services, faces a shortage of supply. Jim Walker, President of the company has been having a difficult time getting what he needs for his customers in a timely manner.

Walker said he has been struggling with his orders and he has been receiving them four times later than usual.

Manufacturers and mills for plumbing supplies have been playing a game of catch-up after being closed during this pandemic, but construction has not stopped. Walker said this makes the amount of inventory available very limited and difficult to get.

“Every little bit in the supply chain is causing so many problems and such a ripple effect,” Walker said.

With a high demand for plumbing service, but with a low amount of plumbing inventory. Walker said costs are skyrocketing.

’'Everything has gone up in price so much and hopefully when the supply chain is sorted out that stuff will go down, but we have seen prices like never before,” Walker explained.

According to the Independent Pipe and Supply Corporation since January 2020 the price of the hot-rolled coil has escalated by almost 80%, copper has increased by 75%, steel pipe has faced an increase of 138% in the last eight months.

“When people have a problem of any sort they call and expect to get service and when there is nothing we can do about the inventory it makes it so much tougher,” Walker said.

Walker said the impacts of this pandemic are becoming clearer the more America opens back up. Owners hope for a change in supply to keep their businesses afloat.

