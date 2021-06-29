Fan Drive: Relief for seniors suffering in the heat

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Judy Peck and her husband live in a mobile home in a park north of Reno. No air conditioning, no swamp cooler. On days like this, she says, it’s like an oven.

“Yesterday it was 108 in our home,” she says. “Drinking ice cubes and ice tea all day long doesn’t help a lot when you’re that hot.”

They’ll do anything to keep cool.

“Wearing our bathing suits and jumping in the shower two or three times a day trying to keep cool. In a month and a half I’ll be 72. I don’t need to die from a heat stroke. So we’re doing what we can.”

Ryan Crane at the Washoe County Senior Center says they’re not alone.

“Our seniors, they’re living in small apartments, in mobile homes. Not everyone has access to cool air.”

Many--like the Pecks-- are on Social Security. Fixed incomes impose some hard choices. Even those with air conditioning or a swamp cooler have to ask themselves, ‘Can we afford to turn it on?’

“I had someone come in today,” says Crane. That that was the exact reason they were coming in to get a fan. They’d recently had a family event and were trying to cut down costs on air conditioning.”

Each summer those fans--donated by others in the community through our Fan Drive--are a godsend to seniors suffering in the heat.

Mike and Judy were glad to leave with theirs.

“We’re on Social Security so we don’t have the luxury of going out and sitting in a restaurant to get cool. We were fortunate to know that the fans were coming so we came down here for lunch today and be able to take advantage of being able to take a fan home. That’s it for our traveling for the month to go anywhere to get cool. So, we’re very blessed to get the fan today.”

But others still wait and there are many more hot days ahead. Crane said there were just five on hand when they started the day and he expected them to be gone by the time you’re reading this.

“More people, more need, more heat.”

You can help by dropping off a new fan at either the Washoe County or Carson City Senior Center. If you’re a senior in need of one, you can pick one up at either location.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.