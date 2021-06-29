Advertisement

FAA threatens $35K fines for unruly passengers

The Federal Aviation Administration has received more than 3,200 unruly reports since enacting a zero-tolerance policy at the beginning of the year.(Source: CNN)
(CNN) – The Federal Aviation Administration wants passengers to know it won’t tolerate bad behavior on flights.

The agency posted a photo on Twitter that says: “You could have spent $35,000 on a brand new truck, but instead you are paying a fine because you punched a flight attendant.”

The price tag is a reference to the amount the FAA can fine unruly passengers.

The agency has received more than 3,200 unruly reports since enacting a zero-tolerance policy at the beginning of the year.

Most of the confrontations were over mask violations.

So far, the FAA has identified potential violations in more than 490 cases. Enforcement actions have been started in 61 of them.

The latest warning comes ahead of the Fourth of July holiday weekend, when heavy air travel is expected.

United Airlines says it has banned about 1,000 passengers for violating the federal mask mandate.

