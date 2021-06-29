Experts say drought causing increase in rattlesnake sightings

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Snake experts said the drought has played a role in the uptick of rattlesnake sightings. According to Get Rattled’s John Potash snakes are venturing closer to neighborhoods in the search for food.

“This year there seems to be a lot of encounters in more densely populated areas again likely because of the weather, drought conditions.” Potash continued, “Even in the wet winters it doesn’t mean there aren’t snakes they are just staying further away from people, they really don’t want much to do with us, but they also need to eat and drink.”

People should keep a close eye on their pets and surroundings. “The snakes, their number one line of defense is camouflage, they prefer not to be seen. So often times they will coil up in the shade of a rock or under a bush and sit there quietly and hide.” Potash continued, “Of course that doesn’t help us any because more often or not we don’t see them, we don’t know they are there.”

He said when outdoors to stay on trails, keep pets very close or on a leash, never stick your hand somewhere you can’t see first, and watch where you step.

Experts said its fairly uncommon, but if you or your pet gets bitten by a snake to see immediate medical attention.

