Crackdown on impaired boaters over July 4th weekend

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Wildlife is cracking down on impaired boaters this July 4th weekend. It’s part of the campaign Operation Dry Water.

“Boating is a great way to spend the 4th of July weekend,” said Nevada Captain Brian Bowles, Nevada’s Boating Law Administrator. “But drinking and boating is a recipe for disaster. Our job is the safety of everyone on the water, and if you’re putting people in danger by drinking and boating you could be leaving the lake in handcuffs.”

NDOW officials will be out on every major body of water in Nevada this weekend looking for anyone drinking and boating.

Alcohol is the leading contributing factor in recreational boating deaths, NDOW said. It is illegal to operate a boat in the state while under the influence.

