Advertisement

Caught on camera: Volcano erupts in Costa Rica

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 9:21 AM PDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Costa Rica’s Rincón de la Vieja volcano registered a new eruption Monday, one of its most powerful since 2011.

That’s according to the country’s observatory.

The eruption lasted three minutes and spewed volcanic material into nearby rivers.

Authorities reported ash fell over areas north of the crater with no major damages.

Access to the volcano, located in a national park between the Guanacaste and Alajuela provinces, has been closed for the last 10 years due to the volcano’s state of activity.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angulo Moreno was arrested for two counts of leaving the scene of a crash causing personal...
Sparks Police arrest suspected hit-and-run driver
Matthew Marizza and Austin Rivers are in custody. Cody Abernathy (pictured on the left) remains...
Escaped inmate and alleged accomplice recaptured, second inmate at large
Casino mogul John Ascuaga has passed away.
Casino mogul John Ascuaga passes away
Xavier Olivas
Man found dead in Lake Tahoe identified
John Ascuaga in 2005
John Ascuaga remembered

Latest News

FILE - In this June 6, 2021 photo, Afghan security personnel leave the scene of a roadside bomb...
Top US general says security in Afghanistan deteriorating
The record-breaking heat is expanding cracks in the roadways in Washington state.
Rolling blackouts for parts of US Northwest amid heat wave
The company announced “sign and send” technology, where people can create cards, complete with...
Hallmark allows people to send personalized cards from their phones
Scientists say a recent volcanic eruption caught on camera is one of the biggest in a decade.
Take a Look at This: Volcanic eruption caught on cam; new type of supernova