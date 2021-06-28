Advertisement

WCSO warns of penalties for illegal firework possession

Illegal fireworks were set off on new year's eve on Idlewild Drive in Reno.
By Ben Deach
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:03 PM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says they always get a lot of fireworks calls this time of the year, and you don’t even have to use them to get punished.

“You don’t even have to be discharging fireworks to essentially be breaking the law,” said Sarah Johns of the WCSO.

Johns says that simply possessing illegal fireworks, regardless of if you set them off or not is a misdemeanor and carries a $500 fine with it.

“People just need to understand that if you didn’t buy it at target or a big box store, then you can’t use them,” she added.

There are only three places where you can legally buy fireworks in Washoe County and they are all on tribal land in the pyramid lake area, and they can only be set off on Blockhouse beach, Rawhide beach, and Indian head beach.

Fireworks are legal there because those beaches are a good distance away from anything that can catch on fire.

With the dry winter, Truckee Meadows Fire officials are particularly worried about firework-sparks fires this year and ask everyone to be on high alert regardless of how you are celebrating the Fourth of July.

