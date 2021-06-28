Tips to keep your pets safe in hot temperatures

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Keeping your pets safe.

There are a few things to keep in mind this summer. Rebecca Goff, with the Nevada Humane Society, has some pointers.

The first piece of advice is being aware of how hot it is at different times of the day.

“The best thing to do is take walks early in the morning or late in the evening when it’s cooler,” Goff said. “If you have a high energy dog that does need to get out there and play try to time it so that it’s before the sun really gets hot. They do sell dog shoes and dog booties. You can use them to protect against the snow in the winter time and for the summer time to protect against the heat.”

According to a study done by Washington State University when the temperature outside is 90 degrees or so like it was on Sunday the pavement can actually be around 150 degrees. The rule of thumb is if you can’t keep your hand on the pavement for seven seconds or more it is too hot for your dog’s paws.

While the pavement poses a threat cars can be equally as dangerous when the air conditioning isn’t running.

“If you’re going somewhere to an event where you can’t bring your dog in with you please just leave them at home,” said Goff. “Cars raise in temperature ten degrees every minute so even if it’s 70 degrees outside in just a matter of minutes it can be over 100 degrees inside your car.”

The type of dog you have also matters. Larger pets, and ones with more hair or fur overheat faster than others. If you can keep your pet in the shade. Make sure there is lots of water nearby. Goff says the 4th of July is a day where a lot of dogs go missing because they’re scared of loud noises.

“Make sure your animal’s microchips are up to date, that they’re wearing their correct tags with up to date ID’s, and best of all leave them inside the house during fireworks,” said Goff. “Don’t leave them in your yard.”

For more pet resources, or if you’re looking to adopt, visit the Nevada Humane Society’s website.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.