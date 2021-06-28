Sparks Police seek hit-and-run driver

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sparks Police are looking for the driver of a pickup that hit two women in a crosswalk and drove away. It happened just before 8:00 Sunday night at Prater Way and 15th Street.

One of the victims suffered significant injuries to her face. The other suffered shoulder and arm injuries. Both were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say the suspect vehicle is a white Chevrolet Silverado quad-cab pickup with tinted windows. It was last seen headed north on Rock Boulevard.

Police are looking for anyone who may have witnessed the crash. If you know anything call Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.

