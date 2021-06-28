Reno Rodeo 2021 wraps up with $665,069 in winnings

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The 2021 Reno Rodeo ended Saturday with competitors leaving with $665,069 in winnings, the Reno Rodeo Association reported.

Tilden Hooper of Carthage, Texas, won the bareback title. Hunter Cure of Holliday, Texas, won the bulldog title. Tegan Smith of Winterset, Iowa, won the saddle bronc title. Justin Smith of Leesville, Texas, won the tie-down roping. JJ Hampton of Stephenville, Texas, won the women’s break-away roping title. Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas, won the barrel-racing title. J.B. Mauney of Cotulla, Texas, won the bull riding.

2021 Reno Rodeo Champions

Bareback Riding: Tilden Hooper, Carthage, Texas, $8,243

Steer Wrestling: Hunter Cure, Holliday, Texas, $8,431

Team Roping: Derrick Begay, Seba Dalkai, Ariz. and Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz. $9,064 (each)

Saddle Bronc Riding: Tegan Smith, Winterset, Iowa, $8,023

Tie-Down Roping: Justin Smith, Leesville, Texas, $8,876

Women’s Breakaway Roping: JJ Hampton, Stephenville, TX, $2,809

WPRA Barrel Racing: Wenda Johnson, Pawhuska, OK, $7,027

Bull Riding: J.B. Mauney, Cotulla, Texas, $9,790

All-around: Marcus Theriot, Lumberton, Miss., $3,057, steer wrestling and team roping.

Bareback riding: First round: 1. (tie) Cole Franks, on Powder River Rodeo’s Knot So Foxy, and Tilden Hooper, on Flying 5 Rodeo’s Cougar Country, 87 points, $4,854 each; 3. Cole Reiner, 85.5, $3,114; 4. (tie) Caleb Bennett and Jamie Howlett, 85, $1,649 each; 6. (tie) Wyatt Denny and Chad Rutherford, 84.5, $824 each; 8. Clay Jorgenson, 83.5, $550. Second round: 1. Jacob Lees, 86 points on Bridwell Pro Rodeos’ Scarlet Lady, $5,495; 2. (tie) Tim O’Connell and Bill Tutor, 85.5, $3,664 each; 4. Richmond Champion, 85, $2,015; 5. Kaycee Feild, 84, $1,282; 6. (tie) Bronc Marriott, Jamie Howlett and Tilden Hooper, 83.5, $733 each. Finals: 1. Clayton Biglow, 89 points on Bridwell Pro Rodeos’ Girl Crush, $1,650; 2. Kaycee Feild, 86, $1,250; 3. Caleb Bennett, 85.5, $900; 4. (tie) Wyatt Denny and Tim O’Connell, 85, $475 each; 6. Tilden Hooper, 84, $250. Average: 1. Tilden Hooper, 254.5 points on three head, $8,243; 2. Caleb Bennett, 253.5, $6,320; 3. Kaycee Feild, 251, $4,671; 4. Clayton Biglow, 249.5, $3,022; 5. Jamie Howlett, 249, $1,923; 6. Cole Franks, 247, $1,374; 7. Wyatt Denny, 246.5, $1,099; 8. Tim O’Connell, 246, $824.

Steer wrestling: First round: 1. Ringo Robinson, 3.6 seconds, $5,621; 2. (tie) Don Payne and Tyler Pearson, 3.8, $4,521 each; 4. (tie) Bridger Anderson and Hank Filippini, 4.3, $3,055 each; 6. Cameron Morman, 4.4, $1,955; 7. (tie) Ty Erickson and Hunter Cure, 4.5, $855 each. Second round: 1. Grady Payne, 3.9 seconds, $5,621; 2. (tie) Will Lummus and Wyatt Jurney, 4.0, $4,521 each; 4. Levi Rudd, 4.2, $3,421; 5. (tie) Hunter Cure and Talon Roseland, 4.3, $2,322 each; 7. Tyler Pearson, 4.4, $1,222; 8. (tie) Marcus Theriot, Tucker Allen and Brandon Harrison, 4.5, $163 each. Finals: 1. (tie) Hunter Cure and Tyler Waguespack, 4.3 seconds, $1,272 each; 3. (tie) Talon Roseland and Jacob Talley, 4.5, $792 each; 5. Jake Stocking, 4.9, $432; 6. Tyler Pearson, 5.1, $240. Average: 1. Hunter Cure, 13.1 seconds on three head, $8,431; 2. Tyler Pearson, 13.3, $7,331; 3. Jacob Talley, 13.9, $6,232; 4. Tyler Waguespack, 14.3, $5,132; 5. Talon Roseland, 14.6, $4,032; 6. Jace Melvin, 15.1, $2,933; 7. Jake Stocking, 15.5, $1,833; 8. J.D. Struxness, 15.8, $733.

Team roping: First round: 1. Clay Tryan/Jake Long, 4.9 seconds, $6,043 each; 2. (tie) Garrett Rogers/Jake Minor, Rhen Richard/Jeremy Buhler and Jade Stoddard/Max Kuttler, 5.0, $4,466 each; 5. Kolton Schmidt/Wyatt Cox, 5.1, $2,890; 6. Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, 5.2, $2,102; 7. (tie) Derrick Begay/Cory Petska, Riley Minor/Brady Minor and Tanner Baldwin/Clay Elkington, 5.4, $613 each. Second round: 1. Dustin Egusquiza/Travis Graves, 4.4 seconds, $6,043 each; 2. Coleman Proctor/Logan Medlin, 4.5, $5,254; 3. Clay Smith/Jade Corkill, 4.6, $4,466; 4. (tie) Derrick Begay/Cory Petska and Lane Ivy/Evan Arnold, 4.7, $3,284 each; 6. Jake Clay/Rance Doyal, 5.0, $2,102; 7. Rhett Anderson/Cullen Teller, 5.3, $1,314; 8. (tie) Brooks Dahozy/Tyler Forsberg and Laramie Allen/Truman Magnus, 5.4, $263 each. Finals: 1. Jason Stewart/Jason Duby, 5.5 seconds, $1,378 each; 2. Jake Clay/Rance Doyal, 6.1, $1,140; 3. Derrick Begay/Cory Petska, 6.4, $903; 4. Rhen Richard/Jeremy Buhler, 6.5, $665; 5. (tie) Chad Masters/Joseph Harrison and Marcus Theriot/Jim Ross Cooper, 6.9, $333 each. Average: 1. Derrick Begay/Cory Petska, 16.5 seconds on three head, $9,064 each; 2. Rhen Richard/Jeremy Buhler, 17.8, $7,882; 3. (tie) Laramie Allen/Truman Magnus and Jake Clay/Rance Doyal, 18.0, $6,108 each; 5. Jason Stewart/Jason Duby, 18.5, $4,335; 6. (tie) Marcus Theriot/Jim Ross Cooper and Chad Masters/Joseph Harrison, 19.0, $2,562 each; 8. Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, 23.6, $788.

Saddle bronc riding: First round: 1. CoBurn Bradshaw, 90 points on Flying U Rodeo’s Wicked Game, $5,348; 2. Spencer Wright, 87.5, $4,100; 3. Ben Andersen, 85.5, $3,031; 4. (tie) Chase Brooks and Tegan Smith, 84.5, $1,605 each; 6. Colt Gordon, 83.5, $891; 7. (tie) Mitch Pollock and Allen Boore, 82, $624 each. Second round: 1. Layton Green, 87 points on Flying 5 Rodeo’s No. 799, $5,348; 2. Ryder Wright, 86.5, $4,100; 3. CoBurn Bradshaw, 86, $3,031; 4. Brody Cress, 85.5, $1,961; 5. (tie) Dawson Hay and Lefty Holman, 85, $1,070 each; 7. Isaac Diaz, 84.5, $713; 8. (tie) Tegan Smith and Sage Newman, 84, $267 each. Finals: 1. Layton Green, 85 points on Flying 5 Rodeo’s Spring Tunes, $1,650; 2. (tie) Brody Cress and Chase Brooks, 84.5, $1,075 each; 4. Tegan Smith, 83, $600; 5. Jake Finlay, 81.5, $350; 6. Ben Andersen, 81, $250. Average: 1. Tegan Smith, 251.5 points on three head, $8,023; 2. CoBurn Bradshaw, 250.5, $6,151; 3. Chase Brooks, 247, $4,546; 4. Brody Cress, 245.5, $2,942; 5. Ben Andersen, 244, $1,872; 6. Layton Green, 243, $1,337; 7. Jake Finlay, 240, $1,070; 8. Allen Boore, 239.5, $802.

Tie-down roping: First round: 1. Caleb Smidt, 8.4 seconds, $5,917; 2. Blake Chauvin, 8.7, $5,145; 3. (tie) Ty Harris, Taylor Santos, Justin Smith and Bo Pickett, 8.9, $3,216 each; 7. Michael Otero, 9.0, $1,286; 8. Chris McCuistion, 9.2, $515. Second round: 1. Cory Solomon, 7.8 seconds, $5,917; 2. Marcos Costa, 8.3, $5,145; 3. (tie) Lucas Potter and John Douch, 8.7, $3,988 each; 5. (tie) Chris McCuistion and Ryan Thibodeaux, 8.8, $2,444 each; 7. Dakota Felton, 8.9, $1,286; 8. (tie) Trey Young and Michael Otero, 9.0, $257 each. Finals: 1. Justin Smith, 8.5 seconds, $1,392; 2. Trenton Smith, 8.7, $1,152; 3. Caleb Smidt, 9.2, $912; 4. Ty Harris, 9.7, $672; 5. Michael Otero, 10.1, $432; 6. Marcos Costa, 10.2, $240. Average: 1. Justin Smith, 26.7 seconds on three head, $8,876; 2. Trenton Smith, 27.9, $7,718; 3. Michael Otero, 28.1, $6,560; 4. Caleb Smidt, 28.3, $5,403; 5. Ty Harris, 29.6, $4,245; 6. Marcos Costa, 30.5, $3,087; 7. Lucas Potter, 31.2, $1,930; 8. J.D. McCuistion, 31.3, $772.

Barrel racing: First round: 1. Christine Laughlin, 17.05 seconds, $4,685; 2. Wenda Johnson, 17.08, $4,016; 3. Steely Steiner, 17.14, $3,346; 4. Kassie Mowry, 17.17, $2,900; 5. Stephanie Fryar, 17.18, $2,231; 6. Emma Charleston, 17.21, $1,785; 7. Lynette Clyde, 17.22, $1,339; 8. Hailey Kinsel, 17.23, $892; 9. Shelley Morgan, 17.26, $669; 10. Kylee Scribner, 17.31, $446. Second round: 1. Wenda Johnson, 16.85 seconds, $4,685; 2. Hailey Kinsel, 16.97, $4,016; 3. Stevi Hillman, 17.11, $3,346; 4. Cheyenne Hattesen, 17.12, $2,900; 5. Kylee Scribner, 17.13, $2,231; 6. Shelley Morgan, 17.14, $1,785; 7. Emily Miller-Beisel, 17.19, $1,339; 8. (tie) Ali Anton and Amanda Welsh, 17.24, $781 each; 10. Carly Taylor, 17.25, $446. Finals: 1. Hailey Kinsel, 16.74 seconds, $3,470; 2. Wenda Johnson, 16.99, $2,603; 3. Amanda Welsh, 17.27, $1,735; 4. Shelley Morgan, 17.30, $868. Average: 1. Wenda Johnson, 50.92 seconds on three head, $7,027; 2. Hailey Kinsel, 50.94, $6,023; 3. Shelley Morgan, 51.70, $5,020; 4. Christine Laughlin, 51.75, $4,350; 5. Amanda Welsh, 51.88, $3,346; 6. Kassie Mowry, 52.01, $2,677; 7. Kylee Scribner, 52.02, $2,008; 8. (tie) Cheyenne Hattesen and Emily Miller-Beisel, 52.09, $1,171 each; 10. Stevi Hillman, 52.11, $669.

Bull riding: First round: 1. JB Mauney, 89 points on Flying 5 Rodeo’s No. 516, $9,430; 2. Stetson Dell Wright, 84, $7,230; 3. Lon Danley, 83.5, $5,344; 4. Creek Young, 81, $3,458; 5. Tyler Bingham, 79.5, $2,200; 6. (tie) Koby Radley, Jeff Askey and Sage Kimzey, 79, $1,257 each. * Finals: 1. JB Mauney, 87.5 points on Bridwell Pro Rodeos’ C smoke, $1,700; 2. Jeff Askey, 86, $1,300; 3. Stetson Dell Wright, 84, $950; 4. Lon Danley, 82, $650; 5. Creek Young, 69, $400; no other qualified rides. Average: 1. JB Mauney, 176.5 points on two head, $9,790; 2. Stetson Dell Wright, 168, $7,506; 3. Lon Danley, 165.5, $5,548; 4. Jeff Askey, 165, $3,590; 5. Creek Young, 150, $2,284; 6. (tie) Koby Radley and Sage Kimzey, 79 on one head, $1,469 each; 8. Josh Frost, 78.5, $979. *(all totals include ground money).

