Preparing your pets ahead of 4th of July

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The 4th of July holiday is a time for celebration, but it can also be scary for pets. The Nevada Humane Society said it’s a good idea to have supplies ready before the holiday.

“Make sure that you have you know your thunder shirt or your prescriptions ready,” said Rebecca Goff. According to the shelter more pets are reported missing on the 4th of July. Many pets get scared by the loud noises from fireworks and become disoriented.

She said don’t take your pets with you to any firework show, instead leave them inside at home in a quiet, comfortable, and escape proof area.

Goff said, “Make sure someone is home with your pet or if you are going to be out celebrating by yourself, like I said keep that TV on, keep that radio on, keep something there to help keep them comfortable.”

Experts also said to make sure your pet is microchipped and update their information on their collar if they do escape.

