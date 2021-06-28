The popularity of Pickleball

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Every day at Hidden Valley Regional Park, the tennis court turns into a place of quicker action, concentration, and socialization. This is what a typical pickle ball gathering looks like.

There are those with great skills, and others who are working on improving theirs. But it’s always congenial.

Vicki Sharp says she took up pickle ball about 8 years ago. “In tennis a lot of times you have to organize a group. And reserve your court,” says Sharp. “In pickle ball we just show up and play,” she says.

Sharp says her skills on the tennis court translated well into pickle ball. She now plays in tournaments and is an ambassador for the sport here in Nevada.

The game originated back in 1965. It combines tennis, badminton, and ping pong. Players must keep track of three separate scores, and they tell me it’s more of a game of strategy---no need to power your way through the game. That’s because the courts are smaller, the paddles bigger, the balls are lightweight. Seniors were attracted to the game initially because it wasn’t as physically taxing on the body as tennis. However, it did get them outside, and thinking, and the camaraderie couldn’t be beat.

Some players have lost up to 100 pounds in six months playing Pickleball.

These days more than 4,000,000 people have taken up the sport. That includes seniors, to young people to families.

Tennis courts can be converted to Pickleball play with zero effort. Some courts are being transformed completely to accommodate this fast growing sport.

The name of the game has nothing to do with the light green balls used in play. There are several premises to origin of the name Pickleball. But in the grand scheme of this sport, probably irrelevant.

https://tmpc.clubexpress.com/

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.