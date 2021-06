SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Casino mogul and longtime owner of the Nugget Casino in Sparks, John Ascuaga, has reportedly died.

Sparks Mayor Ed Lawson first announced his passing before Monday’s council meeting.

KOLO 8 News Now has reached out for an official comment from the city. We will provide more details as we get them.

Ascuaga was 96 years old.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.